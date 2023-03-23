Report: Pitt transfer forward John Hugley making visit to Georgia Tech

Hugley, a 6-foot-9, 265-pound power forward, put his name into the portal March 14. Tech was among several power-conference teams that reportedly showed interest in Hugley. As a sophomore in 2021-22, he averaged 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game to earn honorable mention All-ACC honors. Hugley suffered a knee injury in the preseason this year, played eight games and then in January opted to sit out the rest of the year to tend to his mental and physical health.

It’s possible that he could seek a medical hardship waiver and restore a year of eligibility, which would give him two remaining.