Report: Pitt transfer forward John Hugley making visit to Georgia Tech

New Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire has made inroads in recruiting the transfer portal. Pitt forward John Hugley is scheduled to visit Tech Sunday through Tuesday, according to a report from On3 on Wednesday.
Hugley, a 6-foot-9, 265-pound power forward, put his name into the portal March 14. Tech was among several power-conference teams that reportedly showed interest in Hugley. As a sophomore in 2021-22, he averaged 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game to earn honorable mention All-ACC honors. Hugley suffered a knee injury in the preseason this year, played eight games and then in January opted to sit out the rest of the year to tend to his mental and physical health.
It’s possible that he could seek a medical hardship waiver and restore a year of eligibility, which would give him two remaining.
A player of Hugley’s size and production would be valuable for almost any team, but he would be particularly beneficial to Tech as it is losing its primary post player, Ja’von Franklin. Center Rodney Howard has shown flashes as a double-double producer but has been inconsistent. Forward Cyril Martynov has size at 7-0 and 229 pounds but only played 18 minutes this past season.
Tech has reached out to other players in the portal, according to reports, including Ball State center Payton Sparks, Yale forward E.J. Jarvis, Florida guard Kowacie Reeves and Texas-San Antonio guard D.J. Richards, who on Wednesday announced his commitment to McNeese State.
