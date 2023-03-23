X

Report: Pitt transfer forward John Hugley making visit to Georgia Tech

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

New Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire has made inroads in recruiting the transfer portal. Pitt forward John Hugley is scheduled to visit Tech Sunday through Tuesday, according to a report from On3 on Wednesday.

Hugley, a 6-foot-9, 265-pound power forward, put his name into the portal March 14. Tech was among several power-conference teams that reportedly showed interest in Hugley. As a sophomore in 2021-22, he averaged 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game to earn honorable mention All-ACC honors. Hugley suffered a knee injury in the preseason this year, played eight games and then in January opted to sit out the rest of the year to tend to his mental and physical health.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Jackets

It’s possible that he could seek a medical hardship waiver and restore a year of eligibility, which would give him two remaining.

A player of Hugley’s size and production would be valuable for almost any team, but he would be particularly beneficial to Tech as it is losing its primary post player, Ja’von Franklin. Center Rodney Howard has shown flashes as a double-double producer but has been inconsistent. Forward Cyril Martynov has size at 7-0 and 229 pounds but only played 18 minutes this past season.

Tech has reached out to other players in the portal, according to reports, including Ball State center Payton Sparks, Yale forward E.J. Jarvis, Florida guard Kowacie Reeves and Texas-San Antonio guard D.J. Richards, who on Wednesday announced his commitment to McNeese State.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More new faces among Georgia Tech running backs5h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ Orlando Arcia on shortstop job: ‘I feel very grateful for this opportunity’
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Germain Ifedi to sign one-year deal with Falcons
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Numerically speaking, Georgia Bulldogs set for season
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Numerically speaking, Georgia Bulldogs set for season
14h ago

Credit: AP

One theme from recent Braves moves: Depth, depth, depth
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More new faces among Georgia Tech running backs
5h ago
Georgia Tech falls short vs. Wofford
12h ago
Toughness a defining trait in Georgia Tech quarterback derby
Featured

Credit: Stuart Hendrick

Community rallies around Marietta bookstore to keep it open
9h ago
Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top