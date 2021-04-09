Report: Georgia Tech’s David Didenko goes into transfer portal

Didenko is the first Tech player to put his name in the transfer database this offseason. Didenko’s departure opens another scholarship for coach Josh Pastner to pursue a player either in the transfer portal or out of high school. Previously, Pastner had one scholarship available. Didenko has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Didenko joins the tide of players entering the portal. The website Verbal Commits listed 1,276 players who had put their names in the database from the 340 Division I teams as of Thursday evening, an average of 3.8 per team.