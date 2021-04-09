Report: Georgia Tech’s David Didenko goes into transfer portal

Georgia Tech forward David Didenko entered the transfer portal as of Thursday, according to the website Verbal Commits. Didenko, who completed his second season with the Yellow Jackets, appeared in 12 of the team’s 46 games over the past two seasons, playing a total of 50 minutes.
Didenko is the first Tech player to put his name in the transfer database this offseason. Didenko’s departure opens another scholarship for coach Josh Pastner to pursue a player either in the transfer portal or out of high school. Previously, Pastner had one scholarship available. Didenko has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Didenko joins the tide of players entering the portal. The website Verbal Commits listed 1,276 players who had put their names in the database from the 340 Division I teams as of Thursday evening, an average of 3.8 per team.
Didenko signed out of Palm Beach State Community College in November 2018 and enrolled in the summer of 2019. He was seen as a perimeter threat who would need development because of a lack of experience. Originally from Yakutsk, Russia, he has lived in the U.S. since the age of 11.