Record-setting home crowd for Georgia Tech volleyball at McCamish

Playing in McCamish Pavilion for the first time in team history, the No. 10 Yellow Jackets drew 3,418 to their game against No. 9 Pittsburgh to set a program record for largest home attendance. In a trial event scheduled in part to test the drawing power of coach Michelle Collier’s team, the crowd was nearly triple that of O’Keefe Gymnasium’s capacity of 1,200. The Jackets fell to the Panthers in four tightly contested sets, 25-20, 27-25, 22-25, 25-16.

“Such an unforgettable moment for our program,” Collier said in a statement given to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We are so grateful for everyone that showed up to the match today. Thank you for your support and energy. Also wanted to thank our administration and athletics staff who helped create this unique opportunity for our players. Our team will continue to work hard on the court and in the classroom as we strive to be one of the best volleyball programs in the country. We are so proud to be part of the Yellow Jacket Family. Thank you for showing out for us today!”