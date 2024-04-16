Quintet of Georgia Tech reserves to transfer

During Saturday’s White and Gold game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Tifase was credited with assisting on one tackle. Tifase had more than a dozen scholarship offers out of Concordia Prep in Maryland.

Semo came to Tech in 2022 as a walk-on from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. A New York state native, Semo completed 91 of his 169 throws for 1,489 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior in high school but did not see the field for the Yellow Jackets the past two seasons.

Colson Brown, from North Augusta High School (S.C.), did not play for the Yellow Jackets in 2023, but did briefly join Tech’s golf team in November when that program needed to fill out its lineup for the Cypress Point Classic in Pebble Beach, California. Brown threw for 991 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior at North Augusta.

From Gadsden City, Alabama, Jones did not play during the 2023 season either. He was considered a three-star prep prospect in the class of 2023 and reportedly had scholarship offers from Yale, Dartmouth, Lehigh and the Naval Academy.

Justin Brown originally joined the Mississippi State program as part of the Bulldogs’ 2023 signing class and enrolled at Mississippi State in January 2023 before transferring to Tech that summer. He was considered a three-star prep prospect out of Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and reportedly had scholarship offers from Colorado, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State and Tennessee, among others.