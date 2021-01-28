Quick notes from Georgia Tech’s schedule release

1. All of Tech’s 12 regular-season games will be played on a Saturday. Thursday-night games at Bobby Dodd Stadium have been a frequent occurrence over the years, but the Jackets will play all of their games on a Saturday for the first time since 2014.

2. Tech has a well-placed open date, halfway through the 12-game schedule. Likewise, the rhythm of home and road games is balanced. After starting with two non-conference home games (Northern Illinois and Kennesaw State), Tech has two home and two road league games before its Oct. 16 open date and the same after it.

No team, including the Yellow Jackets’ non-conference opponents, will have an open date before playing the Jackets. It is a small advantage for Tech, which had the same benefit in 2019.

3. The home game to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, part of Tech’s six-year series at the sports palace, has not been determined. It will likely be announced soon. The Sept. 25 game against North Carolina and the Oct. 30 matchup with Virginia Tech would seem the most likely candidates. It will be one of the four home ACC games (Boston College and Pittsburgh are the two others) and not a non-conference opponent, namely Georgia.

4. The 12-game slate will be among the most competitive in FBS. The Jackets play two College Football Playoff semifinalists (Clemson and Notre Dame) and two more that played in New Year’s Six games (Georgia and North Carolina). Three of those four were included the the top seven of ESPN’s early stab at a preseason Top 25 (No. 1 Clemson, No. 4 UGA, No. 7 UNC) with Notre Dame at No. 15 and Miami at No. 25. Only one ACC opponent, Duke, finished behind Tech in the league standings in 2020.

Closing against Notre Dame on Nov. 20 and UGA on Nov. 27 in the return of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate is daunting.

GEORGIA TECH 2021 SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 vs. Northern Illinois

Sept. 11 vs. Kennesaw State

Sept. 18 at Clemson

Sept. 25 vs. North Carolina

Oct. 2 vs. Pittsburgh

Oct. 9 at Duke

Oct. 23 at Virginia

Oct. 30 vs. Virginia Tech

Nov. 6 at Miami

Nov. 13 vs. Boston College

Nov. 20 at Notre Dame

Nov. 27 vs. Georgia