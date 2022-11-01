Quarterback Jeff Sims returns to practice for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims has resumed practicing ahead of Saturday’s ACC game at Virginia Tech, interim coach Brent Key said Tuesday.
Sims was available only as an emergency option for Saturday’s loss at Florida State after he sustained a sprained foot in the previous game against Virginia.
Having the dynamic Sims back may spark a running game that has stumbled in its past two games, totaling 122 yards on 67 carries. For the season, Tech is averaging 128.4 rushing yards per game. Sims averages 3.3 yards per carry on 87 attempts. His speed and skill running the option can keep defenses from keying on other players, Key said.
“The option is the great equalizer,” Key said. “That’s the beauty of having Jeff in there is that he is the eliminator of one player, with different types of options that we have in the plan.”
Key said Sims’ ability to run the option outside to the flanks forces opposing defenses to run wider blitzes. When that happens, gaps should start to open inside.
“You’re creating those splits, creating those lanes. Creating that space with Jeff is obviously a huge advantage for us,” Key said.
Sims’ backups, Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron, totaled minus-48 rushing yards in the past two games.
Even if Sims were to play, running against the Hokies won’t be easy. They are allowing an average of 124.6 rushing yards per game, fifth best in the ACC.
Key said his team will look to create lanes with angles and tempo, which worked a few times against Florida State. The Hokies likely will play a lot of zone pressure. He noted that Tech may get creative with the planning but can’t do too many new things as it searches for consistency and the best plays.
“I won’t even say every week to week, but hour to hour to continue our work in progress to get those things out there,” Key said.
