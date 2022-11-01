Quarterback Jeff Sims returns to practice for Georgia Tech

“You’re creating those splits, creating those lanes. Creating that space with Jeff is obviously a huge advantage for us,” Key said.

Sims’ backups, Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron, totaled minus-48 rushing yards in the past two games.

Even if Sims were to play, running against the Hokies won’t be easy. They are allowing an average of 124.6 rushing yards per game, fifth best in the ACC.

Key said his team will look to create lanes with angles and tempo, which worked a few times against Florida State. The Hokies likely will play a lot of zone pressure. He noted that Tech may get creative with the planning but can’t do too many new things as it searches for consistency and the best plays.

“I won’t even say every week to week, but hour to hour to continue our work in progress to get those things out there,” Key said.