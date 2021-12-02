Purdue takes win from Georgia Tech in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Down 43-36 at the 9:09 mark of the fourth quarter, the Yellow Jackets rallied and held a 52-51 lead with 23 seconds left. But, guard Eylia Love missed a pair of free throws with 16 seconds remaining, and after Tech center Nerea Hermosa blocked Ra Shaya Kyle’s shot with six seconds remaining, guard Sarah Bates was fouled in transition and went to the line with five seconds left with a chance to put the Jackets up by three. But Bates also missed both, giving Purdue one final shot at a win. The Boilermakers inbounded in the frontcourt with three seconds left, and Jenae Terry made a runner in the lane off the backboard for the game-winner as time expired.

It was a difficult loss for coach Nell Fortner’s team, which was without starting guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, who suffered an injury in the Jackets’ win over Hofstra on Nov. 24. They are further without two more starting guards from last season’s Sweet 16 team, Kierra Fletcher (season-ending foot injury) and Loyal McQueen (transfer portal). They combined to average 36.8 points per game last season, including Lahtinen’s team-leading 15 points per game. On Wednesday, the Jackets made 19 of 55 shots (34.9%), including 3-for-17 (17.6%) from 3-point range. They also made 11 of 20 free throws (55%). All were well below their season rates.