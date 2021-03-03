Pressley Harvin recognized as NFL combine invitee

The winner of the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter, Harvin was one of four punters who was recognized by the NFL as a scouting combine invitee. Harvin is vying to become Tech’s first punter draftee since Durant Brooks in 2008.

The combine will not take place in Indianapolis this year because of COVID-19. Workouts will be conducted at prospects’ Pro Days. Interviews and psychological testing will be conducted virtually, and in-person medical exams will be limited. The naming of combine invitees was done to recognize them as top prospects for the draft.