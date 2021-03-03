Pressley Harvin recognized as NFL combine invitee

Following his unanimous All-American season, former Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin received a solid indicator of his NFL draft prospects Wednesday.
The winner of the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter, Harvin was one of four punters who was recognized by the NFL as a scouting combine invitee. Harvin is vying to become Tech’s first punter draftee since Durant Brooks in 2008.
The combine will not take place in Indianapolis this year because of COVID-19. Workouts will be conducted at prospects’ Pro Days. Interviews and psychological testing will be conducted virtually, and in-person medical exams will be limited. The naming of combine invitees was done to recognize them as top prospects for the draft.
Tech’s Pro Day will be held March 16. The other punters invited are Drue Chrisman (Ohio State), Max Duffy (Kentucky) and James Smith (Cincinnati).
Harvin is the first former Tech player to receive a combine invite since kicker Harrison Butker in 2017. In December, Harvin became Tech’s third unanimous All-American, following Ken Swilling and Calvin Johnson, after leading FBS in punting with a 48.0 yards-per-punt average. The average set school and ACC single-season records.
In the past five drafts, an average of 1.6 punters have been selected annually.