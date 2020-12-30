Pressley Harvin earns consensus All-American status

Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin’s record-setting season earned additional acclaim Wednesday as he was named a first-team member of the All-America team chosen by the Football Writers Association of America.
With the honor, Harvin earned designation as a consensus All-American, meaning that he has earned first-team honors from a majority of the five All-America teams designated by the NCAA. Harvin has already been named to the first team of the All-America teams selected by the AP and the Sporting News.
Harvin, who is first in FBS in punting average (48.0 yards per punt), becomes Tech’s 22nd consensus All-American and the first since Calvin Johnson in 2006. Harvin is the eighth since the retirement of coach Bobby Dodd after the 1966 season. His punting average has broken both Tech’s school record for a single season (set by Rodney Williams in 1997, 45.6 yards) and the ACC mark of 47.8, set by North Carolina’s Brian Schmitz in 1999. Tech is second in FBS in net punting at 44.6 yards.
Should Harvin be named first-team All-America by both the American Football Coaches Association (announced Thursday) and the Walter Camp Football Foundation (Jan. 7), he would become only the third Tech player to be a unanimous All-American, following Johnson in 2006 and Ken Swilling in 1990.