Pressley Harvin earns consensus All-American status

With the honor, Harvin earned designation as a consensus All-American, meaning that he has earned first-team honors from a majority of the five All-America teams designated by the NCAA. Harvin has already been named to the first team of the All-America teams selected by the AP and the Sporting News.

Harvin, who is first in FBS in punting average (48.0 yards per punt), becomes Tech’s 22nd consensus All-American and the first since Calvin Johnson in 2006. Harvin is the eighth since the retirement of coach Bobby Dodd after the 1966 season. His punting average has broken both Tech’s school record for a single season (set by Rodney Williams in 1997, 45.6 yards) and the ACC mark of 47.8, set by North Carolina’s Brian Schmitz in 1999. Tech is second in FBS in net punting at 44.6 yards.