Paul Johnson, Ralph Friedgen await CFB Hall of Fame announcement

At Tech, the Jackets played in nine bowl games in his 11-year tenure, won the 2009 ACC championship (later vacated) and played for two more. He was named ACC coach of the year three times and earned a record of 83-60. Broadly, perhaps the most significant accomplishment of his tenure was his demonstration that his triple-option scheme, often derided as a “high-school offense,” could be highly successful at the highest levels of college football. In 11 seasons, Tech finished six times in the top 25 in Football Outsider’s offensive FEI ratings, which measures scoring efficiency, including two second-place finishes.

“You can’t run any TV ads,” Johnson said in the fall, tongue in cheek, of his candidacy for the hall of fame. “If it happens, it happens. But, like I said, I’m proud of what we did in 40 years, and 22 years as the head coach. We won a lot of games. And, more important than that, we got to be involved with a whole lot of really great young men and so many of them have been successful. That’s the best part.”

