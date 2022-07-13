ajc logo
Paul Hewitt, Joshua Nesbitt headline Georgia Tech’s Hall of Fame class

Georgia Tech coach Paul Hewitt talks with Javaris Crittenton on November 4, 2006.

Georgia Tech coach Paul Hewitt talks with Javaris Crittenton on November 4, 2006.

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s newest selections to its sports Hall of Fame include two of its more memorable figures from the past quarter century of Yellow Jackets teams. Former basketball coach Paul Hewitt and former quarterback Joshua Nesbitt headline a seven-person group that was announced Wednesday.

In the peak accomplishment of his 11-year tenure, Hewitt led the Jackets to the team’s second Final Four berth and Tech’s first appearance in a national championship game, in 2004. Hewitt took Tech to five NCAA Tournament appearances (the Jackets have been back once in the 11 seasons since his dismissal at the end of the 2010-11 season) and sent 13 players to the NBA.

Nesbitt was the unrelenting force of coach Paul Johnson’s option offense, leading Tech to the 2009 ACC championship and its first major bowl berth in more than 40 years. A three-year starter (2008-10), Nesbitt finished his career as the ACC’s all-time leader in rushing yards by a quarterback (2,806) and still holds the Tech record in that category.

Nesbitt will be inducted with a teammate, former offensive tackle Andrew Gardner, a two-time first-team All-ACC selection during his four seasons (2005-08) with the Jackets. Gardner opened holes for two Tech backs who won ACC rushing titles (Tashard Choice in 2006 and 2007 and Jonathan Dwyer in 2008.)

The four other inductees also are among Tech’s highest-achieving athletes. Tennis player Guillermo Gomez (2008-11) was a three-time All-American and the ACC player of the year in 2011, when he also was named ACC scholar-athlete of the year for men’s tennis. Softball player Whitney (Haller) Stripling (2006-09) was a three-time first-team All-ACC selection, 2009 softball ACC scholar-athlete of the year and led her teams to four NCAA Tournament appearances.

Track star Shantia Moss (2005-08) was a three-time All-American in the 60-meter hurdles, won an NCAA title in the event in 2007 and won four ACC championships in hurdles events or as part of a 4x100 relay. Diver Evan Stowers (2004-08) became Tech’s first diver in team history to qualify for the NCAA championships, was an All-American on the platform in 2006 and won the ACC title on the 3-meter springboard.

The induction ceremony will be held in the fall of 2023, when that year’s Hall of Fame class also will be honored. In part as a cost-containment measure, Tech decided to hold its induction ceremonies every other year.

