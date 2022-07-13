Paul Hewitt, Joshua Nesbitt headline Georgia Tech’s Hall of Fame class

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

In the peak accomplishment of his 11-year tenure, Hewitt led the Jackets to the team’s second Final Four berth and Tech’s first appearance in a national championship game, in 2004. Hewitt took Tech to five NCAA Tournament appearances (the Jackets have been back once in the 11 seasons since his dismissal at the end of the 2010-11 season) and sent 13 players to the NBA.

Nesbitt was the unrelenting force of coach Paul Johnson’s option offense, leading Tech to the 2009 ACC championship and its first major bowl berth in more than 40 years. A three-year starter (2008-10), Nesbitt finished his career as the ACC’s all-time leader in rushing yards by a quarterback (2,806) and still holds the Tech record in that category.