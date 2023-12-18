Pair of lineman to transfer from Georgia Tech

Two more Georgia Tech players declared Monday their intentions to leave the program.
Offensive lineman Paul Tchio and defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben both announced via social media post that they had entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. Tchio and Reuben both joined Tech’s program after previously playing at Clemson.
Tchio played on just eight snaps this season and on 41 during the 2022 campaign. The Milton High graduate played two seasons for Clemson before joining the Yellow Jackets.
Reuben played in seven games this past season after starting his career with Clemson (2019-22). He was credited with assisting on one tackle in a win over South Carolina State.
Reuben and Tchio brings Tech’s outgoing transfer total to 14 and that duo joins quarterback Zach Gibson, running back Jamie Felix, defensive back Kenan Johnson, defensive end Kyle Kennard, wide receiver Jullian “Juju” Lewis, linebacker Ashton Heflin, offensive linemen Tyler Gibson, Elias Cloy and defensive linemen Ezra Odinjor, Jason Moore, Malcolm Pugh and Bryston Dixon as players who have departed Tech.
Six players in the portal have announced their intent to become Jackets in 2024: tight end Ryland Goede (Mississippi State), offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (Middle Tennessee), tight end Jackson Hawes (Yale), linebacker Jackson Hamilton (Louisville) and cornerbacks Warren Burrell (Tennessee) and Syeed Gibbs (Rhode Island).
