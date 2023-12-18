Pair of lineman to transfer from Georgia Tech

Two more Georgia Tech players declared Monday their intentions to leave the program.

Offensive lineman Paul Tchio and defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben both announced via social media post that they had entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. Tchio and Reuben both joined Tech’s program after previously playing at Clemson.

Tchio played on just eight snaps this season and on 41 during the 2022 campaign. The Milton High graduate played two seasons for Clemson before joining the Yellow Jackets.