Odds, projections for Georgia Tech-Ole Miss

The odds do not favor Georgia Tech in its game Saturday against No. 20 Ole Miss at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Bookmakers set the Yellow Jackets as 14.5-point underdogs to the Rebels.
It is the 16th time in coach Geoff Collins’ tenure that Tech has been designated a double-digit underdog, according to Covers. Tech is 3-12 in those games (the wins were against Miami in 2019, Florida State in 2020 and North Carolina in 2021).
ESPN’s Football Power Index assigns Tech a 12.1% probability of defeating Ole Miss. The algorithm’s season assessment for the Jackets dropped even after securing their first win of the year against Western Carolina.
Tech had been projected to win 3.7 games prior to the game, but the win total fell to 3.0 after the weekend’s games. The Jackets fell from 77th in FBS to 90 and their probability for winning six games likewise decreased from 8.1% to 2.3%.
The statistics from the Western Carolina game, while a 35-17 win for Tech, likely factored in the drop. While the Jackets averaged 6.7 yards per play to 5.2 for the Catamounts, they also missed a 25-yard field goal and surrendered 26 first downs to an FCS opponent.
