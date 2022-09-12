Odds, projections for Georgia Tech-Ole Miss

It is the 16th time in coach Geoff Collins’ tenure that Tech has been designated a double-digit underdog, according to Covers. Tech is 3-12 in those games (the wins were against Miami in 2019, Florida State in 2020 and North Carolina in 2021).

ESPN’s Football Power Index assigns Tech a 12.1% probability of defeating Ole Miss. The algorithm’s season assessment for the Jackets dropped even after securing their first win of the year against Western Carolina.