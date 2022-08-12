Observations from Georgia Tech’s sixth preseason practice Friday

Weston Franklin, R.J. Adams (a transfer from Kentucky) and William Lay also have worked at center in the preseason.

3. Defensive end Keion White showed off the breadth of his skill set in a pass-rush drill. Linemen were to engage a blocker and then rush toward the passer to bat down a pass thrown by secondary coach Travares Tillman. (It was part of a rotation of drills for all defensive players to develop production for deflections, forced fumbles and interceptions.)

While White has been practicing with a bandaged right hand, he was not satisfied with batting down the ball, instead catching it cleanly with his left hand.

Former Tech captain Chris Young, a former secondary mate of Tillman’s who was in attendance Friday, kiddingly gave White a hard time about showing off.

“I used to play tight end,” answered White, who did in fact play one season of tight end at Old Dominion before switching to defensive end and then transferring to Tech.

White recently was named No. 20 on the Athletic’s annual “Freaks List,” recognizing the most athletic players in college football. Past Tech honorees have included defensive end Kevin Harris and wide receiver Jalen Camp. Coach Geoff Collins said that White has done 38 bench-press reps of 225 pounds. The highest total at the NFL draft combine last year was 32, and the highest by a defensive lineman was 29.

“He’s a freak in the weight room,” defensive tackle Makius Scott said. “Athleticism, strength, he’s smart on the field – he’s got everything you need.”