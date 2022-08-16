Observations from Georgia Tech’s ninth preseason practice

Georgia Tech returned to Alexander Rose Bowl Field for its ninth practice of the preseason Tuesday morning and geared up for the workout in full pads. The Yellow Jackets are now inside of three weeks before their season opener, Sept. 5 against No. 4 Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Observations from the portion of the practice open to media:
1. ACC Network analysts Mark Richt, Eric Mac Lain and Jordan Cornette were at practice Tuesday filming a segment for a show to air at 7 p.m. previewing Tech’s season. The three sat before cameras at one end of the practice field while players went through practice behind them.
The contingent from the network arrived Monday, part of a tour that is checking in with every team in the conference. The analysts spoke with coach Geoff Collins, quarterback Jeff Sims and linebacker Ayinde Eley.
2. In a one-on-one blocking drill between offensive and defensive linemen, offensive tackle Wing Green turned in two solid reps in keeping defensive ends off the edge. Green, who has yet to play in his first two seasons at Tech, is competing for a spot in the lineup with Jakiah Leftwich and Corey Robinson.
“Wing going into his third year now, it’s time for him to step up and be a guy that we can count on to be a dependable player out there,” offensive line coach Brent Key said. “He’s worked his tail off in the offseason to get in a position to be able to compete for that.”
3. The seven NFL scouts who were in attendance Tuesday likely noticed linebacker Charlie Thomas attacking a tackling circuit. Working on tackling form using various practice implements with the rest of the defense, Thomas uncoiled himself into each repetition with power and explosiveness. They are tools that enabled him to make 70 tackles last season, including a team-high 10 for loss.
As the defensive player on the roster with the most career games played (44) and the second-most starts (22), Thomas will carry a heavy burden on a defense with only three returning starters (cornerback Zamari Walton and Eley are the other two).
