Observations from Georgia Tech’s ninth preseason practice

“Wing going into his third year now, it’s time for him to step up and be a guy that we can count on to be a dependable player out there,” offensive line coach Brent Key said. “He’s worked his tail off in the offseason to get in a position to be able to compete for that.”

3. The seven NFL scouts who were in attendance Tuesday likely noticed linebacker Charlie Thomas attacking a tackling circuit. Working on tackling form using various practice implements with the rest of the defense, Thomas uncoiled himself into each repetition with power and explosiveness. They are tools that enabled him to make 70 tackles last season, including a team-high 10 for loss.

As the defensive player on the roster with the most career games played (44) and the second-most starts (22), Thomas will carry a heavy burden on a defense with only three returning starters (cornerback Zamari Walton and Eley are the other two).