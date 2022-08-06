Observations from Georgia Tech’s first preseason practice

In a one-on-one drill, he was unable to bring in two passes, but on his third repetition, he drove downfield against tight coverage from cornerback Kenan Johnson before breaking to the sideline, where he was able to use his size and height to bring in a pinpoint pass from another newcomer, quarterback Taisun Phommachanh, previously of Clemson.

Explore Geoff Collins stays positive about fourth season

2. In the same drill, freshman receiver D.J. Moore made a quick maneuver at the line to get past cornerback Ahmari Harvey to get open downfield. On the defensive side, safety Jalen Huff effectively covered receiver Jamal Haynes on a route to prevent a completion.