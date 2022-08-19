Observations from Georgia Tech’s 12th preseason practice

The sub for that player then sprinted from the sideline onto the field, calling out the starter’s name as the starter sprinted off yelling by name for the sub. The exercise was repeated for the punt and kickoff return teams.

3. Walk-on offensive lineman Joe Fusile appears to remain in the mix at guard. Offensive-line coach Brent Key has continued to shuffle players in his fivesomes as he tries to settle on a starting group. Fusile, a redshirt freshman from Richmond Hill High, did not play last season in his first year on the team. Key said that Fusile, listed at 6-foot-6 and 316 pounds, had asserted himself in the preseason.

“On offensive line, you want big, strong guys, and he’s that,” Key said. “You want tough guys, he’s that. You want smart guys, and he’s smart. He’s extremely smart. He doesn’t make mistakes. He’s a strong, strong kid, and he’s worked himself into that position to compete for a starting job.”

Other possibilities at guard include returnee Paula Vaipulu and transfers Paul Tchio (Clemson) and Pierce Quick (Alabama).