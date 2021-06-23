Not invited to combine, Jose Alvarado faces stay-or-return decision

While not being included in the NBA combine is an indication that his chances of being drafted are slim, Alvarado still could attempt to pursue a pro career without returning to Tech. If he elects not to return and goes undrafted, he would be signed as an undrafted free agent and would play in the NBA’s Summer League with an opportunity to go to a team’s preseason camp. Teams signing undrafted players to two-way contracts, which allow players to play both in the NBA and G League, is not uncommon.

And if he didn’t make an NBA roster, he could play in the G League, and hope to earn a spot in the NBA that way.