Northwestern’s Ryan Young a transfer-portal target for Georgia Tech

King, who also visited Creighton, BYU and Utah, is not expected to pick Tech.

Smith is an atypical prospect. From Jonesboro High, Smith was a Division II All-American and the South Atlantic Conference player of the year at Queens (located in Charlotte, N.C.) after averaging 17.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. Smith, 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, shot 40.0% from 3-point range, making 1.3 3-pointers per game.

Smith visited Tech last weekend, talking with Pastner and his staff, touring the campus and playing pickup with team members. Barring changes, he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that he will choose between Tech, Virginia Tech and Murray State.

“It’s a great school as far as academics and as far as the basketball aspect goes, they compete, and that’s what I like to see,” said Smith, speaking of Georgia Tech. “I don’t feel like their record reflects how good they are, how hard they play. I like that about their team. Me just playing pickup, I could tell they like to get after it. They have something good there.”

While he clearly has proved himself at the Division II level, the jump that he would make to the ACC would be drastic. Still, he conceivably could fill the frontcourt spot vacated by Khalid Moore, who is in the transfer portal.

Smith, who graduates May 7 with a degree in sports management, has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He said that he hopes to make a decision within the next two weeks.

Tech continues its recruitment of several transfer prospects. The following is a non-comprehensive list of players that Tech is pursuing.

Forwards/post players: Johni Broome (Morehead State), David Jones (DePaul), Kenneth Lofton (Louisiana Tech), Morris Udeze (Wichita State), KJ Williams (Murray State).

Guards: Dexter Dennis (Wichita State), Dae Dae Grant (Miami of Ohio), Michael Jones (Davidson) and Jaelin Llewellyn (Princeton).

With nine scholarship players (including Terry, the Gardner-Webb transfer), Tech is in need of players. Reaching the maximum 13 isn’t necessary, but it would behoove Pastner to add at least two more players.