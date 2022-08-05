North Cobb Christian’s Jacob Cruz commits to Georgia Tech

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Cruz, who plays tight end and linebacker for the Eagles, made his official visit to Tech in June. He is is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals. He also has been offered a scholarship by Virginia, Vanderbilt and Georgia State, among other schools. Listed as an athlete, Cruz brings Tech’s 2023 recruiting class to 15.

Cruz, listed at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, was named honorable mention on the AJC’s Class A private all-state team. His size is comparable with players at his positions already on the Tech roster. Four of Tech scholarship linebacker’s, for instance, are under 225 pounds and none are taller than 6-3.