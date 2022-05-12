No vote taken on ACC football schedule format, but expected soon

“If there was an anvil over us, we probably would have been able to make the decision (Wednesday), but there isn’t,” Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich said. “We can wait for a little while, and we want to be more deliberate with it. We’re in a good spot.”

The main benefit of the new format is that teams would be able to play all of the other conference members regularly. In a four-year career, an ACC player would face every team at least twice and play in every stadium in the conference. In the two-division format, teams play the other six teams in their division and one permanent partner in the opposite division annually, but then play the remaining six teams in the other division twice in a 12-year cycle. A new format would be implemented for the 2023 season.

Another benefit is that the league’s two best teams would play for the championship, a scenario that doesn’t always happen with two division winners playing for the title. Phillips indicated his favor for that model.

“Times have changed, and I think you’re seeing that across multiple conferences, that they’d like to dictate what their championship structure looks like,” Phillips said, “which will lead into, eventually, an expanded football playoff. You’d like to have your two best teams to have a chance to play for a lot of reasons.”