No Georgia Tech players named to All-ACC team

No Yellow Jackets players made the 15-player All-ACC team, nor did any receive honorable mention. It ended a three-year streak in which at least one Tech player earned All-ACC recognition. It was the first time in coach Josh Pastner’s tenure that no player made either All-ACC or the conference’s all-defensive team.

Forward Ja’von Franklin received three of the 75 votes for ACC Defensive Player of the Year, which tied for fifth most. Franklin was the only player in the league to finish in the top 10 in the ACC in rebounds, steals and blocked shots per game. Guard Deivon Smith was named on two ballots for ACC Sixth Man of the Year. Smith is among the best guard rebounders in the country and finished the regular season as the only player in the top 20 in the ACC in rebounds per game and top 15 in assist/turnover ratio and assists per game, but missed the Jackets’ final six regular-season games with an ankle injury.