No Georgia Tech players named to All-ACC team

A Georgia Tech team that finished in 13th place did not capture much voter sentiment for All-ACC recognition.
No Yellow Jackets players made the 15-player All-ACC team, nor did any receive honorable mention. It ended a three-year streak in which at least one Tech player earned All-ACC recognition. It was the first time in coach Josh Pastner’s tenure that no player made either All-ACC or the conference’s all-defensive team.
Forward Ja’von Franklin received three of the 75 votes for ACC Defensive Player of the Year, which tied for fifth most. Franklin was the only player in the league to finish in the top 10 in the ACC in rebounds, steals and blocked shots per game. Guard Deivon Smith was named on two ballots for ACC Sixth Man of the Year. Smith is among the best guard rebounders in the country and finished the regular season as the only player in the top 20 in the ACC in rebounds per game and top 15 in assist/turnover ratio and assists per game, but missed the Jackets’ final six regular-season games with an ankle injury.
Miami guard Isaiah Wong was named the ACC Player of the Year for leading the Hurricanes to a share of the conference regular-season title. Wong, who averaged 15.9 points and 3.4 assists in the regular season, became just the second in team history to earn the honor. Pitt coach Jeff Capel was named ACC Coach of the Year after leading the Panthers to a 21-10 record in the regular season after losing marks in his first four seasons.
The 75-member panel was made up of the league’s 15 coaches and 60 media members.
Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.
About the Author
Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution