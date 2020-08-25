No Georgia Tech athletes found to have COVID-19 in past 2 weeks

The efforts by Georgia Tech’s athletic department to keep its athletes shielded from COVID-19 have continued to be effective. From a two-week period starting Aug. 10 through Monday, there were no Yellow Jackets athletes who have tested positive for the coronavirus, an institute spokesman told the AJC.
The number of tests given was not available, but, by the athletic department protocol in place, all in-season athletes in higher-risk sports are tested weekly. For the fall, that consists of football and volleyball.
With the clean report, the number of Tech athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 since they began returning to campus in mid-June remains at 11.
The campus community has seen a significant increase in positive cases in recent days. There were 27 students who tested positive for COVID-19 in the first five days of the semester, starting Aug. 17. However, from last Saturday through Monday, there were 119 student cases, many from a fraternity that has been identified as a cluster.