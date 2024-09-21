No. 19 Louisville scores special-teams, defensive touchdown to beat Georgia Tech

Quarterback Haynes King threw for 312 yards and ran for another 58 in the loss. But the Jackets’ ground game, so dominant a year ago, was missing in action again as it was held to 98 yards. Running back Jamal Haynes mustered only 25 yards on the ground.

Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns in the win for the Cardinals (3-0, 1-0 ACC).

The Jackets began the third quarter trailing 24-17 with the ball at the Louisville 33. They drove to the 2 and were faced with a fourth-down call where King ran up the middle and was stuffed at the 1, turning possession back over to the Cardinals.

That actually turned out to be fortuitous for Tech. Shough took the next snap, went play-action pass and tripped, falling down in the end zone for a safety drawing Tech within 24-19 with 11:23 to play.

But the Jackets couldn’t stand the prosperity. The ensuing drive stalled at the 33 and on Aidan Birr’s 50-yard field-goal attempt, following a Tech timeout, was blocked by Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway. He picked up the loose ball and raced 45 yards the other way for a touchdown making it 31-19.

Tech still had plenty of time to make things interesting, but once again was stopped on a fourth-and-short outside the Louisville red zone to affectively end the game.

Tech came up with key special-teams play of its own early on when defensive back Syeed Gibbs got a finger on Brock Travelstead’s 53-yard field-goal attempt. The Jackets turned around and covered 65 yards over six plays, scoring on a 23-yard run by King.

But King then made a critical mistake. On third down from his 9, King ran a draw to the left side and then tried to improvise by throwing a lateral to his left. Louisville defensive back Quincy Riley swatted the backward pass into the end zone, and defensive lineman Ramon Puryear fell on it for the Cardinals’ first touchdown of the day.

After Birr missed a 46-yard field-goal attempt in a 7-7 game early in the second quarter, Louisville went the other direction for a scoring drive that covered 71 yards over seven plays and was capped by Shough’s 37-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Chris Bell that made the score 14-7.

Travelstead made a 27-yard field goal to put the Cardinals up 17-7 with 1:56 left in the opening half.

Tech got off the mat from there and put together long drive inside the Louisville 5, a series highlighted by King’s 51-yard completion to Eric Singleton Jr. to the 3. The Jackets opted to go for it on fourth down from the 1, and Jamal Haynes hopped into the end zone with four seconds to spare making the score 17-14.

Birr’s 26-yard field goal with 2:46 left in the third quarter completed a 13-play drive over 7:22 and tied the score at 17-17. That lead lasted 63 seconds as Shough came back and connected with Ja’Corey Brooks on a 57-yard touchdown pass making it 24-17 going into the fourth quarter.

The Jackets had no more answers from there.