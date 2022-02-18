No. 16 Georgia Tech women fall in overtime to No. 19 Notre Dame

A desperate effort by No. 16 Georgia Tech went unrewarded Thursday night. After erasing a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime, the Yellow Jackets were outplayed in the extra session and lost to No. 19 Notre Dame 72-66 at McCamish Pavilion.
In the process, Tech let an opportunity to build on its NCAA Tournament résumé slip past and has now lost three of its past four games, all to ranked opponents.
In the overtime, Notre Dame (20-6 overall, 11-4 ACC) scored the first four points and controlled the rest of the way. It was the second consecutive overtime game for Tech (19-7, 10-5), which needed an extra period to defeat Clemson on Sunday at home.
In the fourth quarter, the Jackets were down 56-46 to the Irish at the 7:30 mark before an 11-2 run fueled by a pair of 3-pointers by Tech guard Sarah Bates cut the lead to 58-57 with 4:44 to play in regulation. Guard Eylia Love’s layup with 1:35 left tied the game at 59, the first time that the Irish hadn’t been in the lead since late in the first quarter.
Guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen tied the game again with 18 seconds left, scoring on a layup off a hesitation move. A steal by Lahtinen with two seconds left offered the Jackets a chance to win with 1.7 seconds remaining, but Lahtinen’s desperation shot from beyond halfcourt fell short.
Lahtinen led the Jackets with 24 points on 9-for-18 shooting, including 3-for-8 from 3-point range, to go with six assists, four steals and three rebounds. Tech shot 36.5% from the field.
While the Jackets appear to be solidly in the NCAA Tournament, they did lose out on an opportunity in the three losses to make a case to be a top-16 seed, which would enable them to be at home for the first two rounds of the tournament.
