No. 16 Georgia Tech women fall in overtime to No. 19 Notre Dame

In the process, Tech let an opportunity to build on its NCAA Tournament résumé slip past and has now lost three of its past four games, all to ranked opponents.

In the overtime, Notre Dame (20-6 overall, 11-4 ACC) scored the first four points and controlled the rest of the way. It was the second consecutive overtime game for Tech (19-7, 10-5), which needed an extra period to defeat Clemson on Sunday at home.