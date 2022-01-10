No. 16 Georgia Tech flattens Virginia

Tech, which leads Division I in scoring defense at 44.6 points per game, played its first game in a week after its Thursday game at Duke was postponed due to health and safety protocols within coach Nell Fortner’s program. Tech had seven players available, a group including its starting five and two of its top subs. Virginia, meanwhile, was playing for the first time since Dec. 19 and was without three key starters.

“We might be low in numbers, but we’ve got experience, and that comes in handy,” Fortner said.