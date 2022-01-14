No. 15 Georgia Tech rallies late to defeat Florida State

“We know that it’s a difficult time all around the nation,” Cubaj said. “We just have to be tough.”

Guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 19 on 5-for-8 shooting to go with nine rebounds and five assists against two turnovers. Her second-chance 3-pointer with 2:17 to play gave the Jackets the lead at 63-62, and she fired a post-entry pass to guard Eylia Love for a basket (also a second-chance score) with 48.5 seconds left that regained the lead at 65-64, this time for good.

The 64 points were the most allowed this season by Tech, which continues to lead Division I in scoring defense (45.1 points per game going into Thursday’s game) and second in field-goal percentage defense (31.5%). Florida State (7-7, 1-3) shot 38.5%.

“That’s a really big win for us,” Fortner said. “Florida State, y’all have to understand, that’s a top-25 team. They’re really good and they’re just going to get better and better now that they’ve got their players back.”