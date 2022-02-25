Nick Pendley among three Georgia Tech players placed on medical scholarship

Georgia Tech offensive-line coach Brent Key held high hopes for Nick Pendley when he transferred from Mississippi State in January 2021, a player who had already had played at another power-conference school who came to Tech with four seasons of eligibility.
Unfortunately for Tech and Pendley, the bulk of that career won’t materialize, as Pendley was placed on medical scholarship and won’t be able to play again. Fellow offensive lineman Ryan Spiers and defensive lineman Albany Casey also were placed on medical scholarship.
Both Pendley and Spiers have been working with Key and the offensive line during spring practice, which began Thursday.
“It was unfortunate losing Nick, but it is fortunate that he’s able to be out here every day with us,” Key said Friday. “He’s in the meetings every day, taking a good role. He’ll be a good asset, just like Ryan Spiers, who’s helping us coach, helping the guys in the room, being kind of an extension of the coaching staff but also an extension of the players.”
Pendley, from Creekview High, started the season opener last season and played in four games. Neither Spiers, a 2019 signee, nor Casey, a 2020 signee, appeared in a game.
Wide receiver Zach Owens, a 2019 signee, also is no longer on the roster, having chosen to leave the team. Owens played in one game in two seasons.
