New Georgia Tech track/cross-country building unveiled

The Michael K. Anderson Building, located adjacent to McCamish Pavilion, fills roughly 14,500 square feet. The renovation project was funded through the athletic department’s capital campaign drive led by former athletic director Todd Stansbury. Anderson is a former Tech track star who is senior vice president at Georgia Power and over the years has served the institute through his participation on multiple boards within the school.

The locker rooms include lockers with charging ports and expansive storage areas and plush seating as well as dedicated shoe-drying rooms. The lounge area also includes a nutrition bar.