New floor design for McCamish Pavilion revealed

The athletic department released photos of the new floor and its redesigned paint scheme Monday. Perhaps most notable is the absence of gold, which along with white is one of its two primary school colors (navy blue is considered a secondary color). The border of the court and the lanes are both navy blue and the “GT” logo at center court is white bordered in blue.

In the design that had decorated Bobby Cremins Court since 2019, the lanes and the center court logo were both gold. The borders were navy blue with white lettering, the same as the new version.