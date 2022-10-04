BreakingNews
Mass Georgia voter challenges thrown out in Gwinnett
New floor design for McCamish Pavilion revealed

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

As a result of water damage caused in the summer, McCamish Pavilion has a new floor that the Georgia Tech men’s and women’s basketball teams will play on this season. The previous floor had been in place since 2018.

The athletic department released photos of the new floor and its redesigned paint scheme Monday. Perhaps most notable is the absence of gold, which along with white is one of its two primary school colors (navy blue is considered a secondary color). The border of the court and the lanes are both navy blue and the “GT” logo at center court is white bordered in blue.

In the design that had decorated Bobby Cremins Court since 2019, the lanes and the center court logo were both gold. The borders were navy blue with white lettering, the same as the new version.

Repeating the scheme was not possible because the particular “Tech Gold” shade that the athletic department designated for use on all markings is not a stock color and could not be produced in time for the start of the season, according to a department news release. The gold will be added to the design next offseason.

The Tech men’s team opens its season at home Nov. 7 against Clayton State and the women’s team will play its season opener at home Nov. 10 against Georgia State.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

