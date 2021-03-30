New ACC commissioner Jim Phillips’ thoughts on Georgia Tech

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, new ACC commissioner Jim Phillips spoke on a number of topics ranging from his own background to the possibility of Notre Dame joining the ACC for football, the possible expansion of the College Football Playoff and potential new sources of revenue for the conference. Phillips, who in December was named to replace John Swofford after 13 years as athletic director at Northwestern, was also asked for his perception of Georgia Tech. His response:
“I love the school. I think so highly of Todd (Stansbury) as the athletic director and job he’s done. The programs speak for themselves. I got a chance to witness men’s and women’s basketball up close. Nell (Fortner) has done a fabulous job – coach of the year in the league. Josh (Pastner) wins the (ACC) tournament, which I think in itself is so reflective of him and the job he’s done there.
“Angel Cabrera, the president, I’ve started to get to know him. It starts at the top, and I’ve really enjoyed my interactions with him. He’s really a smart individual. He cares deeply about Georgia Tech, the university and athletics. We’re lucky to have him leading Georgia Tech. Obviously, he’s running more than just athletics. He’s got a huge enterprise, but he certainly cares about it and he’s deeply committed to the success of Georgia Tech athletics.
“So I’m enjoying watching what’s happening there. And also I have just great admiration for the academics at Georgia Tech, and all that that means. Tremendous school, and one that I think is in great hands with the leaders that I mentioned.”