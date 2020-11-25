Nell Fortner raises expectations in her second year

“I think that the experience that’s returning, having only lost Pan off of that starting group, I really do like the experience,” Fortner said. “And the leadership of this group, the hunger of this group. Because think about it: None of these kids have played in an NCAA tournament. None of us. Well, the staff has, but not the players. They are extremely hungry to get there. So that is a real guiding force for us every day to get better and better.”

Fortner has 11 players on the roster as two players – forward/center Ronni Nwora and guard Kondalia Montgomery – opted out for the year. Fortner carried 12 players on the roster last season. Two completed their eligibility, three left as transfers while five arrived as freshmen (including one walk-on) and one joined as a transfer.

“When players were given that option (to opt out), you knew that probably at least one and maybe two would,” Fortner said. “And those to chose to (opt out). COVID was something that they were concerned about and so they did what was best for them and we understood. So everybody else, we’re just moving forward with what we have and we’re going to be OK.”

As far as healthy bodies, Tech is actually down to 10 as freshman guard Anaya Boyd is out with a knee injury.

“But we’re doing fine,” Fortner said. “Everything seems to be working out. We’re able to get a lot of reps for the younger players, which is really important because they’re going to have to contribute this year.”

Fortner leans on two of her assistants, Murriel Page and Blanche Alverson, to join in the mix.

“She can still play and do some damage out there,” Fortner said of Page, who played at Florida 1994-1998 and then had an 11-year WNBA career.

The freshman signees – guard Loyal McQueen, Avyonce Carter, guard/forward Eylia Love and Boyd – were all ranked in the top 75 of their class by ESPN. McQueen was the state player of the year in South Carolina. Boyd was ranked the No. 31 prospect in the class by ESPN. She particularly likes the versatility of the group.

“Big expectations from them,” Fortner said.

Fortner said further that the class brings more ability to hit from 3-point range. Tech ranked 13th last season in the ACC in 3-point accuracy at 28.1%.

Asked the biggest key in having success in this abnormal year, Fortner responded “the diligence of staying safe. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Social distance. Don’t go to parties. You just can’t do it. You have to. You’re taking care of everybody when you take care of yourself in that way. That’s been the biggest challenge.”

The other is replacing Pan.

“My gosh, we miss her every day,” Fortner said. “Such an intelligent player, and then was so versatile in what she could do so. Having to make up for the loss of Pan is something we we work on every day because she was incredibly versatile.”

Tech was picked to finish fifth in the coaches poll, a show of respect for the Jackets’ potential. After Georgia State Wednesday, Tech plays Georgia on Sunday at McCamish Pavilion. After beating the Bulldogs in Athens last year for the first time in team history, Tech aims for its first back-to-back defeats of its in-state rival. The 20-game ACC schedule starts Dec. 9 at home against Boston College.

“It’s been a different kind of a year, but it is now upon us,” Fortner said. “We’re just we’re thankful that we’re healthy to play.”