NCAA Tournament opens for Georgia Tech tennis teams

“We know where our strengths are, but you need the whole team,” Harmon said. “We’ve had a lot of positive contributions from our freshmen this year.”

Should the Jackets defeat Georgia Southern, playing in its first-ever NCAA Tournament, they’ll face the North Florida-Ole Miss winner on Saturday to advance to the 16-team national championship event in Orlando, Fla. Tech has advanced to that stage 10 times, including its national championship in 2007. The Jackets reached the Final Four in 2018.

“We have to go out there and be ready to execute and fight and battle, but it’s going to be tough,” Harmon said. “There’s so many good teams, so many good players.”

Coach Kenny Thorne’s men’s team has won three of its past four matches, and the fourth was in the ACC tournament to Virginia, a 4-3 quarterfinals defeat to the eventual champions. The Cavaliers received the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA championship. The Yellow Jackets play Memphis in a first-round match Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

“They’ve done a good job over the years,” Thorne said of the Tigers. “They’ve actually had really good teams. I respect their program a lot.”

Tech is in the tournament for the 18th time overall and 13th with Thorne, most recently in 2017.

If the Jackets defeat Memphis Saturday, they will play the Tennessee-Alabama A&M winner on Sunday. The SEC champion Volunteers are the No. 3 seed and are 24-3. In the tournament’s current format, Tech has made it out of regional play once, in 2011.

Of Tech’s six singles players, five were either freshmen last season (and maintain freshman eligibility) or are freshmen this year, including Marcus McDaniel at No. 1 singles and Andres Martin at No. 2 singles. Both have earned invites into the NCAA singles championship and also together in the doubles championship.

In light of that youth, Thorne was encouraged by what he saw in the ACC Tournament loss to Virginia, a match that came down to a third-set tiebreaker at No. 2 singles, where Martin fell short. Rather than claiming a moral victory in pushing a top-10 team to the hilt, Thorne said, “they were really upset, which is a good sign. They were ready to get back going and hop back in. Fortunately, we get the NCAA Tournament to do that. I’ve got a lot of confidence in these guys.”

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia Tech athletics today.