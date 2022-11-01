Highly productive season for Georgia Tech’s Nate McCollum

Thomas, who starred in former coach Paul Johnson’s run-heavy option scheme, averaged a staggering 25.1 yards per catch for the ACC champion Jackets in 2009, when he earned All-American status. McCollum’s season average thus far is 4.9 catches per game. That rate is the highest for a Tech player since Calvin Johnson, who averaged 5.4 catches per game in 2006, when he won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.

While those players’ overall seasons inarguably were superior to McCollum’s 2022 performance, it’s pretty good company regardless. It is noteworthy that, along with defensive tackle Makius Scott, McCollum was given the honor of wearing Thomas’ No. 8 jersey. The Tech great died unexpectedly in December.