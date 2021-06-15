Moses Wright earns NBA draft-combine invitation

Wright, who has committed to staying in the draft and not returning to Tech, might well hope to follow in the steps of former Tech star Josh Okogie, who used a strong showing at the combine in 2018 to catapult himself into the first round, where he was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 20 pick.

Wright’s inclusion in the combine follows Monday’s announcement from the NBA’s G League that Alvarado will take part in the G League’s pre-combine camp, also in Chicago. That opportunity could lead to an invitation for Alvarado, the ACC’s defensive player of the year, also to attend the combine.

The combine invitation is one more step along an unlikely path that Wright has traveled since arriving at Tech in 2017 from Raleigh, N.C., as a lowly regarded signee. Wright played intermittently as a freshman and was the team’s fifth-leading scorer as a sophomore before emerging as a scoring and rebounding force as a junior, leading to his standout season as a senior.