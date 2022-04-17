Michael Devoe wins MVP at pre-draft tournament

Devoe completed a strong three-game showing before scouts as he seeks to build his reputation in the run-up to the NBA draft. In the historic pre-draft tournament in Portsmouth, Va., Devoe scored 54 points with 21 rebounds, 17 assists against eight turnovers and seven steals.

The event brought together 64 draft prospects, mostly players who likely won’t be drafted but are angling for attention. Devoe was joined by former Yellow Jackets forward Jordan Usher. In three games, Usher scored 28 points on 11-for-28 shooting with 18 rebounds, eight assists against two turnovers and three steals.