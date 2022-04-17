Michael Devoe wins MVP at pre-draft tournament

With 25 points in the championship game, former Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe was named MVP of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament Saturday night as he led his team to the title of the pre-draft showcase event.
Devoe completed a strong three-game showing before scouts as he seeks to build his reputation in the run-up to the NBA draft. In the historic pre-draft tournament in Portsmouth, Va., Devoe scored 54 points with 21 rebounds, 17 assists against eight turnovers and seven steals.
The event brought together 64 draft prospects, mostly players who likely won’t be drafted but are angling for attention. Devoe was joined by former Yellow Jackets forward Jordan Usher. In three games, Usher scored 28 points on 11-for-28 shooting with 18 rebounds, eight assists against two turnovers and three steals.
