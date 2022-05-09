Michael Devoe invited to G League Elite Camp

Former Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe has been invited to the G League Elite Camp in Chicago, a promising indicator of professional interest in the All-ACC selection.
Devoe was one of 44 invitees to the May 16-17 camp, which was announced Monday by the G League. Along with the opportunity to perform before NBA and G League scouts, Devoe will play for the chance to advance into the NBA’s draft combine, also in Chicago, held May 18-22.
A year ago, former Yellow Jackets guard Jose Alvarado starred at the same camp, a performance that helped him secure a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans on his way to earning a spot on the team’s rotation as an undrafted rookie.
In April, Devoe was named MVP of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, a pre-draft showcase, by scoring 54 points in three games. Devoe had workouts with the San Antonio Spurs and Hawks in the last several days before taking part in commencement exercises Saturday at Tech.
