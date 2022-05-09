Michael Devoe invited to G League Elite Camp

Devoe was one of 44 invitees to the May 16-17 camp, which was announced Monday by the G League. Along with the opportunity to perform before NBA and G League scouts, Devoe will play for the chance to advance into the NBA’s draft combine, also in Chicago, held May 18-22.

Explore Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury counting on more football wins this season

A year ago, former Yellow Jackets guard Jose Alvarado starred at the same camp, a performance that helped him secure a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans on his way to earning a spot on the team’s rotation as an undrafted rookie.