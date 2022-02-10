Miami completes sweep of Georgia Tech

The Jackets turned the ball over 18 times to Miami’s 12.

Tech was down 59-56 with a little more than six minutes to play when guard Kameron McGusty hit a jumper for a five-point lead. On the play, guard Deebo Coleman was assessed a foul, and forward Sam Waardenburg made both free throws for a 63-56 lead with 6:07 to play.

It provided a margin that was sufficient for the game’s remainder. Tech did not get closer than four points the rest of the way.

As was the case in the first meeting, Miami enjoyed a healthy advantage from the free-throw line. The Hurricanes took 26 free throws (making 20) to Tech’s 14 (making 11).

In the game at McCamish, the Hurricanes were 21-for-25 from the line while the Jackets were 3-for-10 in the 73-62 Tech loss.

Coach Josh Pastner’s frustration with the officiating was evident. Not always demonstrative to the referees, Pastner threw down his hands in disgust after guard Kyle Sturdivant was called for a charge with 3:29 left in the game and Miami ahead 69-61.

The Jackets’ frustrations reached an even higher point after that in a scuffle that required both teams’ coaching staffs to separate players. Tech guard Michael Devoe and Miami guard Kameron McGusty were both assessed technical and Tech guard Bubba Parham, who was not dressed for the game, was disqualified for leaving the bench.

Devoe led the Jackets in scoring with 20 points on 6-for-15 shooting from the field.

Story will be updated.