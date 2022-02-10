Miami completes sweep of Georgia Tech

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A familiar plot unfurled Wednesday night. After taking a double-digit first-half lead, Georgia Tech allowed Miami back in the game late in the half and then was done by offensive shortcomings.
An imbalance in free throws played a role, also.
Tech (10-13 overall, 3-9 ACC) lost a game that it led by 14 points with just under six minutes remaining in the first half. The Jackets did themselves in with another offensive dry spell. Ahead 32-21 with 5:35 to play in the first half, the Jackets gave up a 13-4 run to end the half to take a 36-34 lead into the half. Further, backup forward Jordan Meka, who again bolstered the defense, committed his fourth foul in the final seconds of the half.
That left Tech to play its small lineup for the first 15 minutes of the second half.
Miami (17-7, 9-4) took the season sweep from the Jackets after winning at McCamish Pavilion Jan. 29.
The Jackets turned the ball over 18 times to Miami’s 12.
Tech was down 59-56 with a little more than six minutes to play when guard Kameron McGusty hit a jumper for a five-point lead. On the play, guard Deebo Coleman was assessed a foul, and forward Sam Waardenburg made both free throws for a 63-56 lead with 6:07 to play.
It provided a margin that was sufficient for the game’s remainder. Tech did not get closer than four points the rest of the way.
As was the case in the first meeting, Miami enjoyed a healthy advantage from the free-throw line. The Hurricanes took 26 free throws (making 20) to Tech’s 14 (making 11).
In the game at McCamish, the Hurricanes were 21-for-25 from the line while the Jackets were 3-for-10 in the 73-62 Tech loss.
Coach Josh Pastner’s frustration with the officiating was evident. Not always demonstrative to the referees, Pastner threw down his hands in disgust after guard Kyle Sturdivant was called for a charge with 3:29 left in the game and Miami ahead 69-61.
The Jackets’ frustrations reached an even higher point after that in a scuffle that required both teams’ coaching staffs to separate players. Tech guard Michael Devoe and Miami guard Kameron McGusty were both assessed technical and Tech guard Bubba Parham, who was not dressed for the game, was disqualified for leaving the bench.
Devoe led the Jackets in scoring with 20 points on 6-for-15 shooting from the field.
Story will be updated.
