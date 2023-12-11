Louisville transfer, McIntosh High defensive lineman commit to Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech football program picked up two more commitments Monday when Louisville transfer Jackson Hamilton and McIntosh High School senior Uche Iloh pledged to play for the Yellow Jackets.

Hamilton, who spent three seasons at Louisville, has two season of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot, 221-pound linebacker made 16 tackles in 27 career games for the Cardinals.

A Blessed Trinity High graduate, Hamilton was considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite in the signing class of 2021. Tech’s director of high school relations Tim McFarlin was Hamilton’s coach at Blessed Trinity.