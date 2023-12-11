Louisville transfer, McIntosh High defensive lineman commit to Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech football program picked up two more commitments Monday when Louisville transfer Jackson Hamilton and McIntosh High School senior Uche Iloh pledged to play for the Yellow Jackets.
Hamilton, who spent three seasons at Louisville, has two season of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot, 221-pound linebacker made 16 tackles in 27 career games for the Cardinals.
A Blessed Trinity High graduate, Hamilton was considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite in the signing class of 2021. Tech’s director of high school relations Tim McFarlin was Hamilton’s coach at Blessed Trinity.
Iloh, a senior at McIntosh High School, is a 6-foot-6, 245-pound defensive lineman. He’s considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and reportedly holds scholarship offers from Tech, Duke, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Virginia and West Virginia, among others.
This past season Iloh had 72 tackles (19 for a loss), 12 sacks, 17 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery at MHS. As a junior he recorded 90 stops (16 for a loss) and 10 sacks. Iloh was also the Class 5A Region 3 basketball player of the year after the 2022-23 season.
Tech’s recruiting class now ranks 35th nationally and seventh among ACC programs.
