Mary Persons running back Duke Watson no longer committed to Georgia Tech

Watson had announced his commitment on March 11, selecting Tech over offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Colorado, N.C. State and others. Last Saturday, he tweeted that he was spending the day at Ole Miss. Watson is rated a four-star prospect and the No. 48 prospect in the state of Georgia (247Sports Composite). He was named to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s all-state team for Class 3A.

Watson’s decision followed four-star quarterback prospect Jakhari Williams of First Presbyterian Day School in Macon rescinding his commitment on Wednesday, which was followed by Prince Avenue Christian School Aaron Philo announcing his commitment to Tech on Thursday.