Mary Persons running back Duke Watson no longer committed to Georgia Tech

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

For the second time in three days, Georgia Tech’s 2024 recruiting class has lost a four-star prospect who had been previously committed. Friday, Mary Persons High running back Duke Watson announced on social media that he was re-opening his recruitment.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Jackets

Watson had announced his commitment on March 11, selecting Tech over offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Colorado, N.C. State and others. Last Saturday, he tweeted that he was spending the day at Ole Miss. Watson is rated a four-star prospect and the No. 48 prospect in the state of Georgia (247Sports Composite). He was named to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s all-state team for Class 3A.

Watson’s decision followed four-star quarterback prospect Jakhari Williams of First Presbyterian Day School in Macon rescinding his commitment on Wednesday, which was followed by Prince Avenue Christian School Aaron Philo announcing his commitment to Tech on Thursday.

Coach Brent Key held five commitments for the 2024 class as of Friday evening.

About the Author

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

