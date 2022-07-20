Marquis Grissom, Tim Borden complete Georgia Tech’s draftees

Both players may have stay-or-go decisions upcoming. Players drafted in rounds 11-20 can sign for up to $150,000 without it counting against teams’ bonus pool. Both Grissom and Borden have eligibility remaining and can come back, boost their draft stock and re-enter the draft next year.

Prior to the draft, Hall mentioned Grissom specifically as someone that “if he doesn’t get a great opportunity this year, I think he can be a Friday-night starter in our league and be a high-round draft pick next year.”

Last year, of the 30 13th-round picks, 24 signed, 16 signing for $125,000 (that year’s max without counting against the pool). Of the 30 16th-round picks, 20 signed, with bonuses ranging from $10,000 to $125,000. While there is reason for both Borden and Grissom to stay for another season, either or both may be ready to make the jump and begin their professional careers.

If all eight players have played their last for Tech, it’s a sizable drain. The five position players accounted for 58% of the team’s hits and 60% of its home runs. Pitchers Zach Maxwell, Huff and Grissom threw 34% of the team’s innings. Huff and Grissom were two of the primary weekend starters.

Further, high-school signee Lamar King, a catcher who was expected to succeed Parada, was drafted in the fourth round by the San Diego Padres and told the Baltimore Sun that he plans to turn professional. (He was the only signee to be drafted.)

Draft candidates Reid (.333, 16 home runs) and Compton (.275, 14 home runs) return, and Hall is counting on improvement from four rising sophomore pitchers, Cody Carwile, Aeden Finateri, Camron Hill and Logan McGuire.