Marco Coleman takes job with Michigan State

Coleman is the sixth member of Collins’ staff who has either left either to take a job or by dismissal since the end of the 2021 season. He is the third, following running backs coach Tashard Choice and tight ends coach Chris Wiesehan, to leave for a job on the staff of another team, Choice to Texas (after first accepting a job at USC) and Wiesehan to Temple. Ironically, Coleman heads to East Lansing, Mich., after Collins hired a former Jackets star from the staff of Spartans coach Mel Tucker, new secondary coach Travares Tillman.

Coleman brought wisdom accrued from 14 years of NFL playing experience, as well as from his All-American career at Tech, to the position. Coleman did not bring a wealth of coaching experience prior to joining Collins’ staff, having been a coaching fellow with the Philadelphia Eagles and a high-school defensive coordinator in 2017 and then serving as an assistant defensive line coach with the Oakland Raiders in 2018. But he appeared to take to the job well.