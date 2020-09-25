Marco Coleman: Georgia Tech will win a national title ‘pretty soon’

“We do a lot of things where the good is going against the good,” he said, referring to practice drills where first-string players on offense and defense play against each other. “So we show up on Saturdays, we’ve already played against players that are just as good, if not better than, the competition. The process and the things that coach Collins is taking us through are definitely going to lead to some huge benefits very soon.”

Collins has not been shy about sharing his vision for Tech to be an elite program, as it was when Coleman was a two-time first-team All-American who helped lead the Jackets to the 1990 national championship. It perhaps goes without saying that an elite team would be in position to win a national championship, but Coleman’s declaration of belief that the Jackets will take the ultimate step to win a national championship – pretty soon, no less – put a finer point on it. Teams such as Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon and Penn State, for example, could also be considered elite, but none has won a national title since 2000 or longer.