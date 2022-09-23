Many ties connect Georgia Tech, UCF

Former Tech coaching great George O’Leary will be on hand for the coin toss, having later coached at UCF for 12 years (2004-15). Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury will return to the campus where he presided as athletic director from 2012-15. Stansbury, in fact, was AD at the Orlando, Fla., school when the home-and-home series was established, in 2015.

O’Leary revived both teams, leading Tech to a 52-33 record from 1995-2001 after he took over a team that had endured three consecutive losing seasons. The Yellow Jackets won a share of the ACC title in 1998 and finished in the AP Top 25 for five consecutive years.