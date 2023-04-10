Malik Rutherford ready for key role in Georgia Tech offense

It isn’t just Rutherford’s patience that’s impressed coaches. It’s his attitude and on-field tenacity. He’s a little guy by football’s standards – listed 5-foot-9, 155 pounds – but he plays fiercer than one would think.

New receivers coach Josh Crawford noted that quality when asked about Rutherford’s development.

“Kid is really special, he’s electric,” Crawford said. “But here’s the thing: What makes him great on the field is who he is off the field. Great kid, practices hard every day. Tough, just never hurt. He’s always available. He can run 1,000 reps in practice and never get tired. And all of that also translates into him being a really good football player on top of that. He’s got God-given talent and ability, and then he’s got those intangibles that go along with it.

“We’re excited. He’s a guy that’s shown the ability that he can handle playing multiple positions. Very savvy route runner, picks up everything. Really smart player, so he’s creating value for himself because he’s a good player in his own right. And he can also play multiple positions. So he’s somebody I’ve been very pleased with.”

Rutherford on his toughness: “It’s something I embrace. Me being one of the smallest guys on the team, I have no choice but to be tough. I fight through injury a lot. It’s something I’ve been doing since I was a kid. I’ve never been scared of contact, really. I just embrace that.”

Coach Brent Key said Rutherford impressed them late last season. He had 11 catches over the final three games, including a six-catch, 68-yard performance in the team’s road upset of North Carolina.

He’s built on those flashes this spring. Hear Key discuss Rutherford, it’s evident the staff feels he’s going to be an important contributor and leader on the revamped offense.

“If you go back and look at some of the games and the things he was doing in a little more limited role, he was somebody who’d really caught our attention,” Key said. “His love for the game, and the energy he brings – all 150 pounds of his body are full of energy. They really are. You talk about someone who’s 155, 160 pounds soaking wet that plays like he’s 195, 200 pounds. He’s physical, he’s tough. He’s not afraid to do the dirty work. He’ll get in there and block. His personality is infectious. I love being around him. He elevates the play of others around him because he has so much energy. He loves playing football.”

With the spring game less than a week away, Rutherford and Alabama transfer Christian Leary seem well-positioned to make an impact in this offense. Like Rutherford, Leary brings flashy speed without much prior production (“Christian reminds me a lot of me,” Rutherford said). Faulkner will have to maximize them for the Tech offense to be formidable (regardless of who’s playing quarterback, an unknown that’s predictably dominated offseason discussion).

As Tech tries to replace all its lost receiver production, those two are emerging as top targets. “Me and (Leary), I feel like we’re a great duo,” Rutherford said. Rutherford also praised receivers Jamal Haynes, D.J. Moore and Abdul Janneh (a Duquesne transfer) for having strong springs.

But Rutherford might end up the team’s top option. And Faulkner seems to have a good idea of how to get him the ball with room to run.

“It’s something I’ve been waiting on since I was a kid,” Rutherford said. “Just taking advantage of (my opportunity). I just want to make plays and help my team win.”