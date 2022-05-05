Major soccer rivalry game to be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium in September

The event is being staged by PRIMETIME Sports, a Hispanic sports marketing agency in the United States. Chivas and Club América are the two clubs with the most championships in the history of Mexico’s top soccer division, Liga MX, with América winning 13 to Chivas’ 12. Their rivalry, dubbed El Súper Clásico, dates to 1943 and has few peers in club soccer worldwide.

Other U.S. venues to host the match are the Los Angeles Coliseum, Soldier Field in Chicago and the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Bobby Dodd Stadium staged the first nine home matches of Atlanta United’s first season, all sellouts.