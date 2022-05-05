ajc logo
Atlanta United trades Jake Mulraney to Orlando

Atlanta United midfielder Jake Mulraney (23) is tripped by CF Montréal defender Kamal Miller (3) during a MLS game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Branden Camp/For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Atlanta United traded Jake Mulraney on Thursday to Orlando for $200,000 in General Allocation Money, plus an additional $75,000 in bonuses. The team will receive $100,000 this season and $100,000 in 2023. The bonus money, if secured, would apply to 2023.

Mulraney, acquired from Hearts in Scotland before the 2020 season, had three goals and four assists in 47 appearances.

Mulraney was considered a depth piece on the wing because of Luiz Araujo, Marcelino Moreno and Thiago Almada.

“Jake has been a great teammate and positive influence around the club and community since he joined the club in 2020,” Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the club. “When called upon, he’s been a reliable player and we want to thank him for his contributions to the club and wish him the best of luck in his future.”

Atlanta United will host Chicago on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The club said it will receive a percentage of a transfer fee if Orlando sells Mulraney outside of the league. Atlanta United and Orlando will each pay a portion of his 2022 budget charge. Mulraney had a salary of $312,777 in 2021, according to the MLSPA.

The team isn’t expected to add another player to replace Mulraney. The next transfer window opens July 7.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

