Luke Waddell leads Georgia Tech All-ACC selections

Georgia Tech placed four players on the All-ACC baseball team Monday, including first-teamer Luke Waddell at shortstop. The other three for the Yellow Jackets, who head into this week’s ACC Tournament as Coastal Division champions, were pitcher Brant Hurter (second team) and third baseman Justyn-Henry Malloy and catcher Kevin Parada (third team).
It’s the first time each of the four has been selected. Waddell, a captain in his fourth season, rates the most difficult player in the ACC to strike out (once every 14.2 at-bats) and is in the top 20 in the ACC in batting average (.322) and on-base percentage (.419).
Hurter, also a captain, is eighth in the ACC in ERA (3.39), fourth in innings pitched (77) and 19th in opposing batting average (.246).
Malloy leads the Jackets with 10 home runs, is second in the ACC with 44 walks and is ninth in on-base percentage at .445. Parada is 11th in the league in batting average at .328 and leads in doubles with 19. Parada was also named to the all-freshman team.
Tech tied for second with six other teams in the conference with its four selections behind N.C. State with seven. The teams were voted on by the league’s head coaches. There were 16 players on each of the first, second and third teams.
The Jackets begin conference tournament play Wednesday against Clemson at 7 p.m. in Charlotte, N.C.