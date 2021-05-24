Luke Waddell leads Georgia Tech All-ACC selections

It’s the first time each of the four has been selected. Waddell, a captain in his fourth season, rates the most difficult player in the ACC to strike out (once every 14.2 at-bats) and is in the top 20 in the ACC in batting average (.322) and on-base percentage (.419).

Hurter, also a captain, is eighth in the ACC in ERA (3.39), fourth in innings pitched (77) and 19th in opposing batting average (.246).