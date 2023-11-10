Ludacris to perform before Georgia Tech-Georgia game

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, who has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, is an Atlanta resident and graduate of Banneker High School. He will take the stage on North Avenue in front of Tech Tower Lawn immediately following Yellow Jacket Alley, Tech’s traditional game-day arrival. Yellow Jacket Alley will take place two-and-a-half hours before kickoff, which is expected to be announced Monday.

Pregame concerts are free as part of Helluva Block Party. A three-block stretch of North Avenue – from Techwood Drive/Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway/Luckie Street – is closed temporarily to traffic on Tech game days to accommodate the activities.