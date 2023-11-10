BreakingNews
All results in Tuesday’s Fulton election headed for recount

Ludacris to perform before Georgia Tech-Georgia game

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

Georgia Tech
By
20 minutes ago

Ludacris will be the featured performer at Georgia Tech’s Helluva Block Party before Tech’s regular-season finale against rival Georgia at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Nov. 25.

ExploreGeorgia Tech-Clemson: TV, online, radio information

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, who has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, is an Atlanta resident and graduate of Banneker High School. He will take the stage on North Avenue in front of Tech Tower Lawn immediately following Yellow Jacket Alley, Tech’s traditional game-day arrival. Yellow Jacket Alley will take place two-and-a-half hours before kickoff, which is expected to be announced Monday.

Pregame concerts are free as part of Helluva Block Party. A three-block stretch of North Avenue – from Techwood Drive/Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway/Luckie Street – is closed temporarily to traffic on Tech game days to accommodate the activities.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hand counts spread in Georgia despite lack of voting machine problems3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Training center opponents plan mass mobilization to the facility site
8h ago

Credit: Mariam Zuhaib/AP

THE JOLT
Could Joe Manchin’s presidential play start today at UGA?
7h ago

Fearing loss of Medicaid, many search for answers and find frustration
8h ago

Fearing loss of Medicaid, many search for answers and find frustration
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton school board extends superintendent’s contract to 2026
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s trip to play Clemson on Saturday
1h ago
All those trials made Georgia Tech’s Avery Boyd the player he is today
1h ago
Georgia Tech-Clemson: TV, online, radio information
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Preview first round of Georgia high school football playoffs
Honoring those who served: Veterans Day events planned across metro Atlanta
6h ago
Winter Lantern Festival makes Georgia debut at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top