Georgia Tech-Clemson: TV, online, radio information

Clemson is Tech’s foe Saturday afternoon, and there have been problems this season in the Tigers’ camp. All isn’t going as well there as it has in recent seasons, so will that trend continue this weekend, and can the Yellow Jackets take advantage if it does? If the Jackets’ recent improvement is real, then the bowl suspense might end in Death Valley.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: Noon ET

Location: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina

Records: Georgia Tech 5-4 (4-2 ACC), Clemson 5-4 (2-4)

Television: ABC will televise the game. Mark Jones will handle play-by-play, with Louis Riddick as the analyst and Quint Kessenich as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Chris Mooneyham is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Ch. 383 (Tech) and Ch. 193 (Clemson).

Online: ramblinwreck.com.